Biden Administration Considers Joining TikTok

The Biden administration is reportedly privately weighing whether to join the popular Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok. TikTok, owned ByteDance, has gained immense popularity among younger Americans and has even become a tool for political campaigns. President Biden himself has collaborated with TikTok influencers during his re-election run, and the Democratic National Committee has joined the platform.

However, potential security risks associated with TikTok are a cause for concern. The Chinese Communist Party’s cybersecurity law grants government authorities access to companies’ data, which has raised alarm among Republicans who worry about data security. Even some Democrats, especially those with aspirations for higher office, have expressed reservations about using the platform.

While the Biden administration’s consideration of joining TikTok has drawn attention, it is important to note that campaigns frequently discuss various strategies and not all ideas are implemented. Spokesperson TJ Ducklo acknowledged that discussions had taken place but downplayed the significance of the report.

Some critics have connected the potential move the Biden campaign to recent controversy surrounding TikTok. Just days ago, young TikTok users were found spreading Osama Bin Laden’s infamous ‘Letter to America,’ which blames the U.S. for the 9/11 attacks and calls for the destruction of Israel. TikTok has since pledged to remove videos promoting this pro-terrorism content, citing violations of its rules.

As the debate surrounding TikTok continues, concerns about data security and potential foreign influence persist. The Biden administration’s decision on whether to join TikTok will have broader implications, not only for the re-election campaign but also for national security and privacy.

