Department of Education Approves $5 Billion in Student Loan Debt Cancellation, Bringing Total Relief to $132 Billion Under Biden Administration

Summary: The Department of Education has recently announced the approval of the cancellation of nearly $5 billion in federal student loan debt. This brings the total amount of student debt relief provided under the Biden administration to $132 billion, benefiting more than 3.6 million borrowers. Despite the Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s signature student loan forgiveness program that promised up to $20,000 in debt relief, the administration has found alternative ways to deliver debt relief to borrowers. This has been achieved through existing federal student loan forgiveness programs that are limited to specific categories of borrowers. Eligible borrowers may qualify for relief through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program or through income-driven repayment programs. The Biden administration has been granting student loan forgiveness through these programs on a rolling basis, surpassing the amount of student loan forgiveness granted any previous administration. Additionally, efforts have been made to rectify past administrative errors and to conduct a one-time recount of borrowers’ past payments to ensure accurate debt relief.

The Department of Education’s approval of the cancellation of $5 billion in federal student loan debt marks a significant milestone in the Biden administration’s efforts to provide relief to borrowers. Despite the Supreme Court striking down the original student loan forgiveness program, President Biden has remained dedicated to finding alternative paths to deliver debt relief. The Biden administration has recognized the importance of relieving the burden of student loan debt for millions of Americans and has taken proactive measures to address the issue.

Through existing federal student loan forgiveness programs, eligible borrowers have the opportunity to see their outstanding federal student loan debt canceled. These programs are limited to specific categories of borrowers, such as public-sector workers, individuals defrauded for-profit colleges, and borrowers who have made at least 20 years of qualifying payments. Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, qualifying public-sector workers can have their remaining student loan debt wiped away after making 10 years’ worth of monthly payments. Similarly, borrowers in income-driven repayment programs who have made at least 20 years of qualifying payments, but did not receive credit for all their payments, are also eligible for relief.

The Biden administration’s commitment to providing debt relief has resulted in more student loan forgiveness than any previous administration. By temporarily expanding debt relief programs and rectifying past administrative errors, the administration has alleviated the financial burden for millions of borrowers. Additionally, efforts to improve tracking and ensure that borrowers receive the forgiveness they are entitled to have been implemented. This includes a one-time recount of past payments for borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans, which have had difficulties being accurately tracked in the past.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona expressed his satisfaction with the progress made, emphasizing the administration’s determination to fix the broken student loan system and provide financial relief to eligible borrowers. This ongoing effort highlights the Biden administration’s commitment to addressing the student loan crisis and supporting individuals seeking higher education.