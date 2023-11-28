UP Children’s Museum Celebrity Art Auction: A Unique Fundraising Experience

The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum (UPCM) is preparing for its highly anticipated annual fundraiser, the Celebrity Art Auction. The 20th edition of this event aims to generate funds for materials, programming, and day-to-day operations of the museum. In a departure from traditional art auctions, this event showcases the talents and contributions of prominent individuals from the Marquette Community.

Scheduled on Thursday, December 7, the event promises an evening of excitement and philanthropy at the museum. The social hour and viewing will commence at 5:30 p.m., with the bidding starting at 7:00 p.m. It is important to note that the auction is exclusive to individuals aged 21 and above, and complimentary drinks and snacks will be available to enhance the experience for all attendees.

This year, the UPCM is delighted to have TV6 and FOX UP’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon participate as a celebrity duo in the auction. Their unique offering is an adventurous three-day, two-night trip to Isle Royale in the spring or summer of 2024. This one-of-a-kind experience will be led expert guides from the U.P. Adventure Company, ensuring an unforgettable journey for the lucky winners.

Instead of solely focusing on traditional art pieces, Elizabeth and Tia are presenting a captivating combination of creative works. Their offering includes an exquisite oil painting Tia, based on a photograph of Isle Royale taken Elizabeth’s daughter. Furthermore, they have crafted a stunning wreath, a collaboration between Elizabeth and Shailah Pelto from Samara Floral Co.

The fundraising event not only supports the UPCM but also provides an opportunity for attendees and art enthusiasts to acquire exceptional artwork and exclusive experiences. The Celebrity Art Auction promises to be a memorable night, blending art, community, and philanthropy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can I participate in the Celebrity Art Auction?

To participate, you will need to attend the event at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum on Thursday, December 7. Social hour and viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m., with bidding starting at 7:00 p.m.

2. Can anyone bid in the auction?

Yes, the auction is open to all individuals aged 21 and above. However, please note that you must be present at the event to place your bids.

3. Are refreshments provided during the event?

Complimentary drinks and snacks will be available to all guests attending the Celebrity Art Auction.

4. Where can I purchase a wreath if I am not the winning bidder?

If you are not the winning bidder at the auction but would still like to own a wreath, you can visit samaraflorals.com to purchase one from Samara Floral Co.

5. How can I book an adventure with U.P. Adventure Company?

To book an adventure with the U.P. Adventure Company, visit upadventureco.com for more information and booking details.

6. Where can I watch Upper Michigan Today?

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP weekdays at 9:00 a.m. Alternatively, you can stream the show on your smart device using the TV6+ app.

