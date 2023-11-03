New Storyline Developments and Match Previews on SmackDown

SmackDown, which airs tonight, is set to deliver an action-packed lineup with several intriguing storylines and exciting matches. The episode, taped at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is the final installment leading up to the highly anticipated Crown Jewel event taking place tomorrow in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

One of the most anticipated moments of the night will feature the return of Bianca Belair. After being sidelined Damage CTRL’s backstage attack in August, Belair is determined to seek vengeance. Tonight, she faces off against Bayley in her first official match in months. Will Belair’s aggressiveness and pent-up frustration lead her to victory, or will Damage CTRL have a plan to hinder her before her title match against SKY at Crown Jewel?

In other title scene developments, Universal Champion Roman Reigns finds himself in a battle of words with LA Knight. After being laid out Knight last week, Reigns is expected to silence his challenger in a final promo clash before their high-stakes match in Saudi Arabia.

The United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will hold a weigh-in ahead of their title match at Crown Jewel, but tensions are running high. With the volatile nature of this rivalry, it’s unlikely the weigh-in will end cordially.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are preparing for a potential challenge from The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The champs may face their toughest test yet if they don’t watch their backs.

Aside from these major storylines, Kevin Owens will go head-to-head with Austin Theory after a backstage confrontation. Will Owens need backup to neutralize Grayson Waller, or can he handle Theory on his own?

Additionally, the Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly will clash in a Donnybrook Rules match. Although Pretty Deadly has come out on top in their previous encounters, the Brutes’ preferred gimmick match might just give them the edge they need for victory.

Fans are also eager to see if John Cena will exact revenge on Solo Sikoa after the ambush he endured last week. As for Asuka and Charlotte Flair, both superstars failed to capture the WWE women’s championship from SKY. What’s next for these formidable competitors?

Lastly, the spotlight is on the brand rivalry between Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Survivor Series is just around the corner, and tensions between the two brands are escalating. Will Pearce further intensify the rivalry, or will he leave Aldis alone this week?

Tune in to SmackDown tonight to witness all the thrilling matches and captivating developments that will shape the landscape of WWE heading into Crown Jewel and beyond.

