Trend Alert: Bhumi Pednekar’s Unconventional Eyeliner Hack Takes the Internet Storm

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has always been known for her experimental approach to beauty trends, and her recent viral Instagram video is no exception. In a surprising twist, Bhumi unveiled a unique hack for achieving the perfect winged eyeliner, and it’s taking the internet storm.

In the video, Bhumi demonstrated her unconventional technique first applying an eye primer to prep her lids. She then strategically placed white strips from the outer corners of her eyes to the temples, creating a guideline for the winged liner. Using a kajal stick, she delicately traced along the edge of the strips to create the wing, which she later smudged with a brush to achieve a smoky texture. To complete the look, Bhumi added a touch of nude shimmery eyeshadow for a subtle yet glamorous finish.

The result? A flawless, perfectly winged eyeliner that left Bhumi stunned. She was so impressed with the hack that she declared it a regular part of her makeup routine, ensuring her fans that it actually works.

Bhumi’s Instagram hack has sparked a new trend among makeup enthusiasts and beauty enthusiasts worldwide. With the festive season just around the corner, this unconventional eyeliner technique is sure to make a statement at parties and social gatherings.

So, if you’re looking to elevate your beauty game and try something out of the box, give Bhumi Pednekar’s unconventional eyeliner hack a go. Experimenting with makeup is all about embracing creativity and pushing boundaries, and Bhumi’s viral Instagram video is a testament to that. Join the trend and let your eyes steal the show!

Have you tried Bhumi’s hack? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments below.