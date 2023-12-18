Bhumi Pednekar’s Makeup Mania: From Winged Eyeliner to Party-Ready Glam

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her flawless beauty game, never fails to impress us with her makeup skills. In her latest venture, the actress decided to take on the viral “Instagram hack” of achieving the perfect winged eyeliner, and it turned out to be a success. Sporting a fresh-face look with radiant skin, Bhumi started prepping her eyelids with an eye primer. She then used white tapes, stretching them from the lower-outer corner of her eyes to the temples. With a kajal stick, she created a thick line along the edge and smudged it for a smokey effect. Adding a nude shimmery eyeshadow followed a brown metallic one completed her minimal eye makeover. Removing the tapes revealed a stunning winged, smokey eyeliner effect.

In another makeup tutorial, Bhumi spilled the secrets of her “under 5 minutes makeup routine”. After applying a hydrated base, she used a serum as a foundation and added contour to enhance her cheekbones. A hint of dewy skin tint and a serum-powdered foundation mixed with a blender gave her a glowing complexion. A corrector pen was used for any under-eye issues, and a touch of concealer and compact set her base. Adding shimmery nude eyeshadow and nude lipstick gave her a dose of glitter. A setting spray ensured her makeup stayed put.

But Bhumi’s makeup adventures don’t end there. She also demonstrated how to slay in an on-fleek cut-crease eyeliner look. Pairing sleek dark eyeliner with shimmery golden eyeshadow created a magical effect. Mascara-coated lashes and radiant skin with blush and highlighter completed her party-ready beauty mix. To seal the look, Bhumi opted for a glossy brown lip color.

Bhumi Pednekar’s off-screen beauty goals are truly worth bookmarking. Her makeup skills and experimentation inspire us to try new looks and techniques. Whether it’s the perfect winged eyeliner, a quick and easy routine, or a glamorous party look, Bhumi proves time and again that she is a force to be reckoned with in the beauty world.