Arrests Made in Sexual Assault Case at Banaras Hindu University

Following a recent investigation, authorities have apprehended three individuals in connection with a sexual assault case that occurred at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in November 2023.

The suspects, identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel, were taken into custody after thorough investigations the police.

In response to the arrests, various opposition parties have criticized the ruling BJP government, claiming that there is a connection between the accused individuals and the party. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajay Rai, expressed his suspicions regarding the BJP’s involvement in the matter.

Similarly, the Samajwadi Party pointed out the lack of safety for women in the state, further claiming that only BJP members pose a threat. The party demanded that the culprits receive the harshest punishment possible.

Contrary to the criticism faced the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for swift action the police in the case, as well as holding accountable those who protected the accused for two months. ABVP state media coordinator Abhinav Mishra emphasized the urgency of filing a chargesheet in the case and securing the safety of individuals on the BHU campus.

The sexual assault incident took place on November 1, 2023, when a BHU student was gang-raped the three men near Karman Baba temple. The victim was subjected to further exploitation through the production of a video and photographs. After approximately 15 minutes, the assailants released her and obtained her phone number.

Based on the victim’s complaint, law enforcement registered an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, which addresses crimes against women. Subsequently, the charge of gang rape was also added to the FIR. The incident prompted hundreds of BHU students to protest on campus, demanding strict security measures and a ban on outsiders.

The investigation and subsequent arrests are crucial steps towards pursuing justice for the survivor and ensuring the safety of individuals within academic institutions.