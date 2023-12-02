Unidentified Miscreant Arrested for Online Harassment of 19-Year-Old College Student in Bhopal

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh – In a disturbing incident of cyber harassment, an unknown individual was apprehended for posting lewd comments on the social media photos of a 19-year-old woman. Utilizing fake profiles, the miscreant targeted the college student with explicit remarks, prompting her to take immediate action.

After discovering the offensive comments in the comments section of her profile on November 25, the victim decided to block the perpetrator’s accounts. However, undeterred, the assailant created multiple fake profiles to continue the harassment. Frustrated and concerned for her safety, the young woman sought help from the cyber wing of the Shahjahanabad police.

Upon receiving her complaint, local law enforcement took swift action, registering a Zero FIR and transferring the case to the cybercrime branch for further investigation.

Cyber harassment or online harassment refers to the act of using electronic communication platforms, such as social media, to intimidate, threaten, or humiliate individuals. This form of harassment can have severe psychological and emotional impacts on the victims, often leading to anxiety, depression, and even suicide.

In recent years, with the increasing popularity of social media, cyber harassment has become a rampant issue affecting people from all walks of life. It is crucial for authorities to take these cases seriously and employ proper measures to apprehend and prosecute the offenders.

