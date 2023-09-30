Teenage girl raped man she met on social media

A 17-year-old school student in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was raped a man she befriended on social media three months ago. The accused, identified as Vishal Sen, is currently on the run.

The victim had befriended Sen on social media and they had been interacting for three months. Two-and-a-half months ago, Sen called her to his house under the pretext of meeting her. However, once she arrived, he allegedly raped her.

After the incident, Sen promised to marry the girl when she turns an adult. He continued to exploit her sexually on a regular basis and would occasionally demand money from her. Whenever she refused to give him money, he would threaten to circulate the obscene videos he recorded during their encounters.

The girl’s family became aware of the theft of money from their house and decided to counsel her. It was during this conversation that she revealed the traumatic experiences she had been enduring. The family immediately reported the incident to the police, who registered a case of rape against Sen. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

Social media platforms have become increasingly popular for individuals to connect and communicate with others. However, incidents like these highlight the importance of being cautious while engaging with strangers online. It is crucial for individuals, especially teenagers, to be wary of the intentions of people they interact with on social media.

The case serves as a reminder for authorities and internet companies to continue improving safety measures and awareness campaigns regarding online safety and the dangers associated with meeting strangers from the internet. It also emphasizes the need for parents and educators to educate young people about the potential risks and importance of reporting any suspicious activities.

Sources: Free Press

Note: This article is a summary and rephrasing of the original source article.