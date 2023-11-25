New Delhi Fintech Firm Seeks Legal Action Against Former Co-Founder for Breach of Confidentiality

In a surprising turn of events, Resilient Innovations, the company behind fintech firm BharatPe, has taken legal action against its former managing director and co-founder, Ashneer Grover. The firm filed a fresh petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking an interim injunction to prevent Grover from disclosing confidential company information to the public. This comes after Grover posted details about the company’s recent series E funding round on social media. The tweet has since been deleted.

According to BharatPe, Grover’s employment contract explicitly prohibited him from sharing such sensitive information. Despite resigning from the company, Grover still possesses this confidential data. The firm argues that Grover’s recent actions have violated his confidentiality obligations.

BharatPe’s counsel has made a compelling case for an injunction, highlighting Grover’s history of making defamatory statements on social media. They assert that a mere undertaking from Grover’s counsel will not be sufficient. On the other hand, Grover’s lawyer, while apologizing for the tweet and acknowledging the error, claims that Grover requires access to the information to defend himself against various proceedings, including a criminal investigation the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

BharatPe recently secured an impressive $370 million in its series E funding round. This investment brought the company’s valuation to $2.8 billion. With such significant financial backing, it is essential for the company to protect its confidential information from being disclosed unlawfully.

The Delhi High Court will further deliberate on the matter next week, and a decision regarding the interim injunction is expected soon. Both parties will have the opportunity to present their arguments and evidence. This case sheds light on the challenges faced companies in safeguarding sensitive information in the digital age and the importance of upholding confidentiality agreements to maintain trust and integrity within an organization.

FAQ

1. What is BharatPe?

BharatPe is a fintech firm based in India. It provides digital payment solutions to small businesses, enabling them to accept payments through various channels.

2. What is a series E funding round?

A series E funding round refers to the stage in which a company raises capital from external investors after several previous rounds of funding. This new funding helps the company expand its operations, develop new products, or enter new markets.

3. What is an injunction?

An injunction is a legal order issued a court that prohibits a person or entity from engaging in specific activities or behaviors. It is typically used to prevent harm or protect rights during a legal dispute.

4. What is the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)?

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is a specialized branch of the police department in India responsible for investigating and prosecuting economic crimes, including fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering.

