New Developments for BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover and Wife

A recent incident involving BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain has raised questions about economic offenses and travel restrictions in Delhi. Late Thursday night, the couple was stopped at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport the economic offenses wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. It was discovered that a lookout circular (LoC) had been issued against them earlier in the week.

The joint commissioner of police (EOW), Sindhu Pillai, confirmed that the couple was indeed traveling to New York when they were stopped before the security check. Pillai emphasized that the purpose of stopping them was to prevent their travel abroad. The EOW is conducting a probe and wants Grover and Jain to cooperate joining the investigation at their office in Mandir Marg next week.

Grover took to social media to share his side of the story. He mentioned that he had not received any communication or summon from the EOW since the FIR in May. He also expressed his surprise at the travel restriction, as he had flown internationally multiple times since May without any issues. However, Grover maintains that he will cooperate with the EOW and is currently in the process of having the LoC removed.

This incident highlights the increasing focus on economic offenses and the measures authorities are taking to prevent potential flight risks. It also raises questions about communication channels between law enforcement agencies and individuals involved in investigations.

FAQs

1. What is an LoC (Lookout Circular)?

A lookout circular (LoC) is a circular issued a law enforcement agency to immigration authorities to prevent a person from leaving the country. It is typically used when there are ongoing investigations or legal proceedings involving the individual.

2. What is the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW)?

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) is a specialized branch of the police that investigates economic crimes such as fraud, money laundering, and white-collar crimes. They work to maintain the integrity of financial systems and combat financial offenses.

