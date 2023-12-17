New Title: The Motivations Behind the December 13 Parliament Security Breach Revealed

Summary: In a shocking security breach at the Indian Parliament on December 13, a group of individuals from various regions and with different political beliefs and education levels orchestrated the incident. While they come from diverse backgrounds, there are common factors driving their association, such as unemployment, a fascination with revolutionary ideas, and a desire to make an impact on society. An analysis of their online footprints reveals a shared reverence for freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, opposition to populism, and respect for martyrs. The perpetrators include Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, Manoranjan D from Mysuru, Neelam from Hisar, Lalit Jha from Kolkata, and Amol Shinde from Latur.

According to Delhi Police, Sagar and Manoranjan were apprehended inside the Lok Sabha chamber, while Amol and Neelam were caught outside Parliament. Another individual, Vikram, was arrested for providing shelter to the accused. Lalit Jha, believed to be the mastermind, is currently on the run. The accused have been charged with multiple offenses, including trespassing, criminal conspiracy, obstruction, provocation with intent to cause a riot, and violation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

An examination of their social media profiles provides insights into their ideological inclinations. Neelam is a social activist and follower of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Lalit Jha, originally from Bihar but residing in Kolkata, expresses criticism of the BJP government’s populist policies and promotes the thoughts of Subhas Chandra Bose, Fidel Castro, and Chandrasekhar Azad. Amol Shinde, a sports enthusiast, proudly displays his admiration for Bhagat Singh on his clothes and bike. Sagar Sharma is described as an introvert with a love for writing, poetry, and philosophy.

It is clear that the group meticulously planned the security breach, holding meetings and conducting reconnaissance while remaining discreet. They initially connected through a Facebook group called the “Bhagat Singh Fan Club” and later migrated their conversations to the secure messaging app, Signal. Their online activities suggest close communication between Neelam, Amol, Lalit, and Sagar. Manoranjan and Sagar individually conducted surveillance of the Parliament in March and July, discovering loopholes in the security system.

The motive behind their actions is still unclear. However, they wanted to make their voices heard and draw attention to their concerns. After their arrest, Neelam chanted slogans against authoritarianism, indicating her discontent with the government. Lalit shared a video of the arrests on Instagram, highlighting their intentions to gain nationwide visibility.

The investigation into this incident continues as authorities delve deeper into the motivations of the perpetrators and the implications of their actions on national security and public discourse.