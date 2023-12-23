Jeff Bezos Plans Miami Move: Leaving Behind a Real Estate Empire in Seattle

Summary: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has caused a stir with his recent announcement that he and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez will be moving to Miami. This decision marks a significant shift as Bezos leaves behind a massive real estate portfolio in Seattle, which is closely associated with the success of Amazon. While Bezos expressed emotional attachment to Seattle, his reasons for the move include a desire to be closer to his parents, Sanchez’s love for South Florida, and the proximity to Blue Origin, his space exploration company. As Bezos prepares for the move, his Seattle real estate empire, estimated to be worth $190 million, is left behind.

Bezos’s real estate holdings in Seattle include multiple properties acquired during a $45 million homebuying spree in 2019, following his highly publicized divorce. These properties, located in the exclusive Hunts Point neighborhood, range from modest homes to a waterfront estate boasting 300 feet of coastline. Additionally, Bezos has invested in the real estate company Arrived, which offers a fractional real estate investing platform.

Although Bezos’s departure from Seattle may seem like a significant change, it does not diminish his influence in the real estate world. He remains a formidable landowner across the United States, with properties including a ranch in Texas, Manhattan apartments, the largest home in Washington, D.C., an estate in Los Angeles, and a $78 million home in Hawaii. With an estimated net worth of $169.2 billion, Bezos’s lavish spending is unlikely to make a substantial dent.

In Miami, Bezos is continuing his trend of acquiring neighboring properties. He has recently invested in two adjacent estates on Indian Creek, a wealthy enclave known as the “billionaire bunker.” However, Bezos’s opulent lifestyle faces an unexpected challenge as his $500 million yacht, Koru, reportedly struggles to find suitable docking space in Miami due to its immense size.

As Bezos and Sanchez plan their move to Miami, they leave behind a massive real estate empire in Seattle. It remains to be seen how their transition to a new city will impact their personal and professional lives.