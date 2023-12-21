Rare White Alligator Hatches at Florida Park

A Florida alligator park recently celebrated the arrival of a unique hatchling – a solid white leucistic alligator. The announcement was made Gatorland Orlando through a Facebook post, where they highlighted the rarity of this occurrence. This particular hatchling is the first solid white alligator to be observed since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in Louisiana over three decades ago.

Park officials expressed their excitement, stating that this event is not only rare but also extraordinary, making it the first of its kind in the world. Leucistic alligators are a genetic anomaly, where the condition causes them to have white coloration with patches of normal coloration on their skin. Due to the lack of darker pigmentation, these alligators are susceptible to sunburn and cannot tolerate prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

According to Gatorland, there are currently only seven known surviving leucistic alligators in the world, with three of them residing at the park. It’s important to differentiate leucistic alligators from albino alligators, as albino alligators lack pigment entirely and have pink eyes, while their leucistic counterparts boast bright blue eyes.

The newly hatched white alligator, along with its normal-colored brother, is expected to be put on public display early next year. Visitors to Gatorland will have the opportunity to witness this rare and captivating creature, showcasing the beauty and diversity found within the natural world.