WhatsApp Expands to Become a Multi-Functional Application

WhatsApp is set to launch new features that will transform the messaging app into a multi-functional platform. Users will soon be able to perform activities beyond traditional messaging, such as booking appointments, ordering food, or selecting seats on a train. These functions will be facilitated through customizable templates that businesses can tailor to their specific needs.

The aim of these new features is to allow users to carry out tasks without having to leave WhatsApp. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, explained that this will enable people to accomplish tasks more conveniently and efficiently. The longer users stay on WhatsApp and the more activities they can engage in within the app, the more value the paid version will offer to businesses.

In addition to these new features, Meta is also developing a company verification system, similar to Twitter’s, which will display a blue seal for verified businesses. This will help users feel more confident about interacting with genuine companies. The ultimate goal is to make WhatsApp not just a messaging app, but also a platform for making purchases, similar to China’s WeChat.

These updates come alongside WhatsApp’s existing payment service, currently available in India, Brazil, and Singapore. Meta plans to expand the service to more countries in the future. Furthermore, WhatsApp has already introduced broadcast channels in 150 countries, allowing users to subscribe to large distribution lists, regardless of whether they know the sender or recipient.

Regarding rumors of introducing advertising to WhatsApp, Meta has denied any plans to do so. The company states that advertising on WhatsApp is not being tested or considered. The focus remains on enhancing the user experience and expanding functionality within the app.

In conclusion, WhatsApp is undergoing a significant transformation, offering users a range of new features and capabilities. From customizable templates for business interactions to verification systems and broadcast channels, the aim is to make WhatsApp a one-stop platform for communication, commerce, and convenience.

