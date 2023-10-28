Reimagining Online Governance: Embracing Community Input and Control

Online platforms have become an integral part of our lives, shaping our experiences, connections, and even our perception of the world. Yet, the power to decide what we see, share, and engage with rests in the hands of a few companies and their billionaire owners. This unaccountable model of governance has raised concerns and sparked debates about the arbitrary nature of content moderation and decision-making on social media platforms.

In the early days of the internet, online spaces were governed the communities themselves. Platforms like LambdaMOO empowered users to build their own governance systems, devolving power from administrators to community members. Other spaces incorporated community input through voting mechanisms or user-controlled filtering tools. These early models of community governance fostered a sense of ownership and fairness among participants.

However, as the internet rapidly expanded in the late 1990s, community governance gave way to centralized models influenced customer service and efficiency. While this shift allowed platforms to scale and adapt quickly, it also led to the perception that decision-makers were detached from the needs and values of the communities they served.

To address the crisis of legitimacy facing social media platforms today, a return to community governance could be a vital solution. Numerous approaches are already underway to involve community input and control. Advisory boards, such as Meta’s Oversight Board, provide independent oversight of platform decisions. The development of democratic initiatives like Twitter’s Community Notes allows users to contribute context and ratings, providing a more nuanced understanding of information on the platform.

Wikipedia, a renowned community-driven platform, exemplifies the successful implementation of community governance. With robust procedures and dedicated editors, it has created a respected and accessible resource that remains resilient against vandalism and abuse. Similarly, platforms like Archive of Our Own (AO3) have emerged to serve specific communities that felt marginalized or misunderstood on mainstream platforms. AO3’s self-governance model ensures that the needs and values of fan-fiction authors are at the forefront.

Hybrid models, like those seen on Reddit, integrate elements of both centralized and self-governance. Communities within Reddit, known as subreddits, have their own rules and moderators while still adhering to a broader framework. Although not without flaws, these hybrid models demonstrate the potential for healthy online communities.

Technical approaches also offer avenues for community governance. Allowing users to choose from a variety of algorithms for curating their social media feeds would empower individuals to customize their online experiences according to their preferences.

By embracing community input and control, social media platforms can address the concerns of stakeholders and regain trust. Returning power to the hands of the users who make up these online communities ensures decision-making is not concentrated in the hands of a few. It opens up possibilities for more inclusive, accountable, and fair governance models for the digital age.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is community governance?

Community governance involves empowering the users of online platforms to have a say in decision-making processes, rules, and policies. It allows communities to have a sense of ownership and agency in shaping their online spaces.

Q: Why is community governance important?

Community governance ensures that decision-making is not concentrated in the hands of a few powerful entities but is guided the needs and values of the community members themselves. It fosters a sense of accountability, inclusivity, and fairness.

Q: Can community governance work on large platforms with billions of users?

While it may present challenges, successful examples such as Wikipedia demonstrate the viability of community governance at scale. By implementing hybrid models, advisory boards, and inclusive decision-making processes, large platforms can integrate community input effectively.

Q: How can users contribute to community governance?

Users can contribute to community governance through active participation, providing feedback, joining advisory boards, or even creating their own platforms tailored to their specific needs and values.

Q: What are the benefits of community governance?

Community governance ensures that decisions are more reflective of the diverse perspectives within a community. It can lead to increased trust, better content moderation, and a stronger sense of belonging for users.