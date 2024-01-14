Breaking Free from Fitness Trends: A Realistic Approach to Wellness

Summary:

In the age of Instagram fitness influencers and trending workout routines, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and pressured to conform to a specific fitness regimen. However, studies show that the majority of people give up on their fitness goals within the first few months of the new year. It’s time to break free from the filtered fitness facades and adopt a more realistic approach to wellness.

Track Your Progress:

Instead of focusing on following the latest fitness trends, Dr. Mary Branch, a cardiologist and physician, suggests tracking your activity to hold yourself accountable. Using apps like Noom, Trava, or Fitbits can help you see your progress and identify areas where you may need to make adjustments. It’s important to remember that any form of physical activity is better than none.

Embrace Failure:

When starting a fitness journey, it’s common to stumble along the way and feel discouraged. Rather than giving up entirely, Dr. Branch encourages embracing failure as an opportunity for growth. It’s important to remember that setbacks are a normal part of the process. Instead of starting from scratch every time, push yourself to keep going and learn from your mistakes.

Trial and Error:

Finding the perfect workout routine takes time and experimentation. While waking up early for a morning workout may work for some, it may not be suitable for everyone. Dr. Branch advises trying different workout times and being honest with yourself about what works best for your body. Consistency is key, regardless of the time you choose to exercise.

Don’t Fall for the Trends:

It’s tempting to invest in expensive meal plans and gym memberships in an attempt to match the fitness trends we see on social media. However, it’s essential to prioritize your financial well-being. Dr. Branch suggests starting with resources you already have at home and gradually adding equipment or services as you progress. Your wellness journey should not break the bank.

Make it Fun:

Working out doesn’t have to be a chore. Incorporating fun and lighthearted elements into your fitness routine can make it more enjoyable. Instead of viewing exercise as another item on your to-do list, approach it with a childlike mindset of playfulness and creativity. By making your workouts enjoyable, you’ll be more likely to stick with them in the long run.

In conclusion, it’s time to break free from the unrealistic fitness expectations set influencers and social media. By tracking your progress, embracing failure, experimenting with different approaches, and prioritizing enjoyment, you can create a fitness routine that suits your individual needs and goals. Remember, your health is the ultimate reward, and investing in it will pay off in the long run.