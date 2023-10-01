Tina Knowles Shows Off Granddaughter Blue Ivy’s Makeup Skills Backstage

In a recent video posted Tina Knowles, grandmother to Blue Ivy Carter, the 11-year-old made a rare appearance alongside Tina in what seemed to be their backstage area. Tina gushed over her granddaughter’s skills, both on and off the stage. She mentioned that Blue Ivy could draw, paint, do makeup, play the piano, and much more. Tina couldn’t resist praising Blue Ivy’s makeup skills, describing them as amazing.

In the video, Tina questioned whether she was too old for so much shimmer on her eyelids, to which Blue Ivy confidently responded with a sassy “No.” This exchange left fans in hysterics, with many loving Blue Ivy’s response. The video garnered comments from fans and even celebrities, including Cynthia Erivo, who agreed with Blue Ivy and complimented the glittery makeup.

Sunday, October 1, marked the final day of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, where Blue Ivy and her mother had been performing for the past four months. This tour has been highly successful, selling out arenas worldwide and grossing over $460 million. It is now the highest grossing tour a female artist in history. The Renaissance Tour has become a cultural moment of the 2020s, influencing fashion, introducing ballroom elements, and showcasing impressive concert production value.

As the tour came to a close, rumors surfaced that Beyoncé is in talks to distribute a cinematic version of the tour at AMC Theatres the end of the year, similar to Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour. Taylor Swift recently announced that her concert film, Eras, will be released in AMC Theatres on October 13.

Overall, Blue Ivy Carter continues to amaze with her talents, both behind the scenes and on stage, and the Renaissance World Tour has solidified Beyoncé’s status as one of the most successful female artists of all time.

