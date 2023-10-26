Introducing Beyoncé’s Latest Fragrance: Cé Noir

Beyoncé, the music industry sensation and style icon, has recently delighted her fans once again with the announcement of her latest fragrance, Cé Noir. In a captivating black-and-white video shared on Instagram, Queen Bey unveiled her long-awaited creation and expressed her excitement, “I’m super excited. This is my Cé Noir unboxing, and it’s finally here after years of work.”

Cé Noir, meaning “Black Heaven” in French, embodies Beyoncé’s impeccable taste for both grandeur and intimacy. The fragrance comes packaged in a sleek chromatic bottle, with a small glass circle on the back, giving a glimpse into the soul of the perfume.

In the video, Beyoncé applies the fragrance to her neck, revealing that she has been using Cé Noir during her recent Renaissance World Tour. She playfully remarks, “Gotta keep it fresh.” The video concludes with Beyoncé’s infectious chuckle and her signature phrase, “And that is Cé Noir. Say no more.”

This fragrance marks Beyoncé’s return to the perfume industry after her highly successful release of “Rise” in 2014. Prior to that, her fragrances “Heat” (2010) and “Pulse” (2011) were also immensely popular in the celebrity-endorsed perfume category.

Fans in the United States and Canada can now pre-order the 50 mL bottle of Cé Noir for $160, with shipping beginning next month. Crafted and designed Beyoncé herself, this fragrance offers a captivating blend of notes, including clementine, golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, namibian myrrh, and golden amber. To sweeten the deal, fans who pre-order the perfume will receive a special gift, while supplies last.

Coinciding with the fragrance launch, Beyoncé also unveiled her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection, “Ivy Park Noir.” This collection takes inspiration from the film-noir genre and showcases Beyoncé’s innovative vision in fashion.

With the release of Cé Noir and the stunning Ivy Park Noir collection, Beyoncé continues to captivate her audience with her creativity and ability to blend different artistic mediums seamlessly.

FAQ:

Q: Where can fans pre-order Beyoncé’s Cé Noir fragrance?

A: Fans in the United States and Canada can pre-order the fragrance on Beyoncé’s official website or through select retailers.

Q: What are the main notes in Cé Noir?

A: The captivating blend of notes in Cé Noir includes clementine, golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, namibian myrrh, and golden amber.

Q: Will fans who pre-order Cé Noir receive a special gift?

A: Yes, fans who pre-order the fragrance will receive a special gift, while supplies last.

Q: Has Beyoncé released any fragrances before Cé Noir?

A: Yes, Beyoncé has previously released successful fragrances such as “Heat” in 2010, “Pulse” in 2011, and “Rise” in 2014.

