Online Scammers Exploiting AI Technology to Impersonate Celebrities for Fraudulent Schemes on YouTube

Online scammers are utilizing AI voice cloning technology to deceive viewers on YouTube into falling for medical benefits-related scams. The trend was initially reported 404 Media, who discovered over 1,600 videos on YouTube with deepfaked celebrity voices promoting these scams. This manipulative technique targets economically disadvantaged communities, and scammers are impersonating famous individuals to quickly gain financial benefits.

The scammers employ various tactics to deceive viewers. They use chopped up clips of celebrities and AI-generated voiceovers that mimic the celebrities’ voices. Celebrities like Steve Harvey, Oprah, Taylor Swift, Joe Rogan, and Kevin Hart have their voices deepfaked to endorse the scams. Additionally, some videos feature real humans consistently pitching different variations of the same story. These videos are often uploaded YouTube accounts with misleading names such as “USReliefGuide” and “Health Market Navigators.”

The scam follows a basic template across videos. The deepfaked celebrity or actor informs the audience about a $6,400 holiday stimulus check provided the US government, delivered through a “health spending card.” The celebrity voice then claims that anyone can apply for the stimulus as long as they are not enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid. Viewers are instructed to click a link to apply for the benefits, accompanied claims that the deal won’t last long, creating a sense of urgency.

However, those who click through to the provided links are redirected to websites like “secretsavingsusa.com,” which have no affiliation with the US government. Reporters who contacted one of these sites discovered that personal information, like income, tax filing status, and birth date, was being collected. In some cases, scammers even asked for credit card numbers. Exploiting confusion over legitimate government health tax credits, scammers use these fake schemes to deceive victims.

The accessibility and affordability of AI technology have contributed to the rise of deepfake scams, as it enables scammers to create convincing imitations of celebrities’ voices. In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) cautioned against the potential misuse of deepfakes and voice clones for fraudulent activities. A survey conducted PLOS One last year revealed that deepfake audio can deceive human listeners approximately 25% of the time.

Lawmakers are now attempting to combat this issue introducing new legislation. Proposed bills like the Deepfakes Accountability Act, No Fakes Act, and the recently introduced No AI FRAUD Act aim to protect individuals’ rights to their digital likeness. However, the passing of these bills remains uncertain amidst the influx of AI legislation in Congress. The FTC has yet to comment specifically on these celebrity deepfake scams.

The prevalence of deepfake celebrity scams continues to grow, leading to instances where renowned figures like Tom Hanks and Gayle King have had to publicly address their impersonations. As scammers become more sophisticated, it becomes crucial for authorities to implement comprehensive regulations and safeguards to prevent further exploitation of AI technology for fraudulent purposes.