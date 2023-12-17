Rise in Cyber-Crime: Fake Social Media Accounts Created to Defame Women and Girls

Summary: The alarming increase in cyber-crime incidents involving the creation of fake social media accounts in the name of women and girls has become a growing concern. These accounts are created using publicly shared photos and are used to upload obscene content or to post their personal mobile numbers. In most cases, the perpetrators are known individuals who intend to defame them. While the cyber-crime branch receives 3-4 complaints daily, many incidents remain unreported due to hesitation among women and girls to report the matter to the police. Fake accounts are created jilted lovers, angry family members, or even friends engaged in disputes. Additionally, private photos accessed through social media platforms have been exploited to create such accounts. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and techniques like Deepfakes to generate fake obscene content is yet to be reported in Bhopal but has been documented in other parts of India.

Original Article: There has been a considerable rise in cyber-crime incidents in which fake accounts were created in the name of women and girls on various social media platforms using their photos which they shared on various platforms publicly. Obscene content was uploaded on their fake accounts and in some cases their mobile numbers were posted online. Senior police officers posted in the cyber-crime branch maintained that with the rise in use of artificial intelligence (AI) and tools like Deepfakes in cyber-crimes, the situation has become alarming. In most cases such fake accounts were found to be created people known to them with an intent to defame them.

In the ongoing battle against cyber-crime, local law enforcement in Bhopal is grappling with a surge in incidents involving the creation of fake social media accounts in the name of women and girls. Perpetrators are utilizing publicly shared photos to generate these accounts, which serve as platforms for uploading obscene content and even sharing personal mobile numbers without consent.

The police attribute the alarming rise in these incidents to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and sophisticated tools like Deepfakes cyber-criminals. By employing AI, criminals can manipulate digital media to create highly convincing fake accounts, posing a significant threat to the victims’ reputation and personal lives. Moreover, investigations have revealed that these fake accounts are typically constructed individuals known to the victims, who harbor ill intentions of defaming them.

Although the cyber-crime branch receives an average of 3-4 daily complaints related to these fake accounts, it is believed that many incidents go unreported due to women and girls hesitating to involve the police. This silence can be attributed to fear, social stigma, or the victims’ lack of confidence in a system that often fails to adequately address such online offenses.

Various individuals, including estranged lovers, hostile family members, and embittered friends engaged in disputes, have been identified as those responsible for creating these fake accounts. The motives often revolve around revenge or exerting control over the victims.

It is important to note that in some cases, the private photos of women and girls have been unlawfully accessed via social media platforms, which are then exploited to fabricate the fictitious identities. Although the use of AI technology like Deepfakes to generate false obscene content has yet to be reported in Bhopal, it has been a pervasive issue in other regions of India.

Addressing these cyber-crime incidents, DCP Shrut Kirti Somvanshi from the Crime Branch emphasized the need for public vigilance and precaution when sharing personal photos on social media. Such incidents serve as a reminder that anyone with publicly accessible photos can become a target, warranting increased awareness and security measures.