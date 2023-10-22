Government Website Impersonation Used in Scam to Steal Telegram Accounts

Scammers have devised a new method to deceive individuals creating a website that mimics a government site, with the intention of stealing their Telegram accounts. Cyber Security Malaysia has reported that victims receive a message on their Telegram account containing a link to a website that appears to be a government site. However, once users click on the link, they are redirected to a phishing site.

The scam begins requesting the victim’s phone number and asking them to input the one-time password (OTP) sent to their Telegram account. Subsequently, scammers will then ask for the individual’s Telegram password, assuming that it is the same password used for other accounts like social media or online banking.

At the final stage, scammers claim that the victim is eligible for government financial aid. However, this point, the scammer has already gained complete control over the victim’s Telegram account, effectively locking them out. Scammers may even use the hijacked account to perpetuate additional phishing exercises or other scams.

To prevent falling victim to this scam, Cyber Security Malaysia advises the public to remain vigilant and follow these steps:

1. Avoid panicking.

2. Refrain from clicking suspicious URLs sent through SMS, email, or messaging services.

3. Implement different variations of passwords for each online account, adhering to best password management practices. This practice ensures that if one account is compromised, others will remain secure.

4. Promptly file a police report upon encountering or falling victim to such scams.

5. In case of unauthorized bank transactions, immediately report them contacting the bank’s hotline, which typically operates 24/7.

6. Reach out to the Malaysian National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) hotline at 997 within 24 hours or as soon as possible. The hotline is available daily, including public holidays, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

7. Contact the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through the CCID Infoline at 013-211 1222 or the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-2610 1559 or 03-2610 1599.

8. For inquiries and assistance related to this threat, get in touch with authorities like Cyber999.

It is important to note that children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to these types of scams. Therefore, it is crucial to share this information with them to raise awareness and protect them from falling victim.

(Source: Cyber Security Malaysia, [Source Name])