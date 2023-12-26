Beware of Scammers: WhatsApp Screen Share Scam on the Rise

Scammers are increasingly targeting users of the popular messaging app, WhatsApp, with a new scam known as the WhatsApp screen share scam. By tricking victims into enabling screen sharing, scammers gain real-time access to their smartphones, allowing them to read messages and One-Time Passwords (OTPs) sent to the victim. This not only puts users at risk of financial fraud but also compromises their personal and financial information.

Since WhatsApp introduced the screen mirroring feature, instances of this scam have been on the rise. Innocent users, unaware of the dangers, have fallen victim to the tactics of these cybercriminals, resulting in significant financial losses.

In response to this growing menace, WhatsApp has taken a stand and shared safety tips to protect its users. These measures include advising users not to accept voice or video calls from unknown numbers, abstaining from sharing sensitive information such as OTPs, credit/debit card details, CVV numbers, and passwords. Additionally, users are urged to be cautious with screen share requests and to verify the identity of known contacts through a voice call before proceeding with video calls or screen sharing.

It is crucial for WhatsApp users to be vigilant and exercise caution when using the app, as scammers constantly find new ways to exploit its wide user base. By following these safety tips and staying informed about the latest scams, users can prevent falling victim to fraud and protect their personal and financial information.

Remember, when it comes to online communication, always prioritize your privacy and security. Stay informed, stay safe.