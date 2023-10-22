The City of Cape Town Warns of EPWP Job Scam

The City of Cape Town is cautioning jobseekers about a scam related to the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) that is circulating on WhatsApp. The scam advertises a mass recruitment for EPWP in 2023 and invites applicants to apply via an external link for a work opportunity with a monthly stipend ranging from R7,000 to R20,000.

Although the link has been deactivated, there are concerns that jobseekers may still be falling victim to similar tricks. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral committee member for Urban Waste Management, emphasizes the importance of being able to differentiate between genuine job opportunities and scams.

Twigg stated, “We appeal to job seekers to please be extra vigilant. It is very important to note that the City would never ask community members to pay for job opportunities, or to pay to apply for a job.”

Here are some common signs of a job scam to watch out for:

– The recruiter contacts you

– You receive a job offer right away

– The pay is suspiciously high

– Job requirements and description are vague

– The company requires payment from you to be eligible for consideration

– The job promises that you will get wealthy fast

– Communication appears unprofessional, with spelling and grammar errors

– Contact information for the employer or company is missing

– A company requests confidential information before hiring

To register for EPWP job opportunities, individuals need to visit their local sub-council office and register on the Jobseekers’ Database. It is necessary to bring a copy of your CV, your ID, or a valid South African work permit. EPWP beneficiaries are randomly selected from this database.

It is crucial for jobseekers to remain vigilant, protect their personal information, and be aware of scams that prey on their desperation for employment. By knowing the signs of a scam and understanding the legitimate registration process, individuals can avoid falling into the trap of fraudulent job offers.

