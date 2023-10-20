Watch Out for Temu Code Scams on TikTok

Temu, the popular app known for its referral code system, has become a target for scammers on TikTok. These scammers are tricking users into using their Temu referral codes promising rewards such as leaked celebrity photos, rare Fortnite skins, or discounted merchandise endorsed celebrities.

One common scam involves scammers generating referral codes and claiming that users who enter the code in Temu will be able to view sensitive photos and videos of celebrities. They use suggestive photos of celebrities to entice users, especially young TikTok users interested in explicit content. However, entering the referral code only benefits the scammer, not the user looking for leaked content.

Another scam targets gamers offering rare Fortnite skins or free Roblox Robux. These items usually require real money to purchase in-game, so the promise of receiving them for free is tempting. However, users who enter the scammer’s referral code do not receive anything, while the scammer gets free rewards.

A popular scam on TikTok involves scammers photoshopping tweets from celebrities to make it appear as though the star has an official partnership with Temu. The scammer claims that fans can purchase discounted merchandise from the celebrity on Temu using their referral code. However, this is false advertising, and users who enter the code only benefit the scammer.

It’s important to remember that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers are taking advantage of Temu’s referral code system to deceive users and generate rewards for themselves. It’s crucial to be cautious and avoid sharing personal information or entering referral codes from suspicious sources.

If you’re interested in discounts or promotions on Temu, it’s best to check for offers directly from the app. This way, you can ensure that you’re not falling victim to a scam and potentially exposing your devices to malware.

Sources: BleepingComputer