Beverly Jane DeGraef: A Life Filled with Love and Unforgettable Memories

Superior, WI – On October 22, 2023, Beverly Jane DeGraef, a beloved lifelong resident of Superior, passed away peacefully at Essentia St. Mary’s, surrounded her loving sons. Born on August 30, 1929, to Dewey and Jeanette Lajoie, Beverly lived a life that exuded warmth, love, and cherished connections.

Beverly’s journey was intertwined with that of Clifford DeGraef, her soulmate and partner for over five decades. Their union on December 24, 1947, in Superior marked the beginning of a beautiful love story. Together, they weathered the ups and downs of life until Clifford’s passing in 2002, creating a lifetime of treasured memories.

As a devoted member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Superior, Beverly embodied faith, compassion, and community spirit. Her joyful nature extended beyond the church doors, as she relished spending quality time with her family and friends. From leisurely rides to Solon Spring to adventurous trips to the casino, Beverly loved every moment spent in the company of loved ones.

In addition to sharing laughter and creating unforgettable memories, Beverly had a fondness for playing cards and immersing herself in the beauty of the flowers blooming in her yard. Her vibrant spirit and zest for life touched the hearts of all who knew her and will be deeply missed.

Beverly leaves behind cherished memories in the hearts of her sons, Peter (Linda) DeGraef, Louis (Pam Gidley) DeGraef, Ronald DeGraef, daughters Valerie (Blaine) Bacon, Jeanette (Dennis) Olson, sister Patricia Marshall, seventeen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

While we mourn her passing, we celebrate the incredible life that Beverly lived. In the spring or summer of 2024, we will gather to honor her, reminiscing about the love, laughter, and joy she brought into our lives.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, located at 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family in arranging a heartfelt celebration of Beverly’s life. To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.

FAQs

1. What was Beverly DeGraef’s cause of death?

While the article does not mention the cause of Beverly DeGraef’s passing, it does state that she passed away peacefully surrounded her sons at Essentia St. Mary’s in Superior.

2. Is there a date set for the Celebration of Bev’s life?

The article states that a Celebration of Bev’s life will be held in the spring or summer of 2024.