Female Football Players Face Alarming Social Media Abuse, Calls for Stronger Protection

Summary: A recent report reveals that female football players are subjected to a distressingly high level of social media abuse, highlighting the need for stronger measures to protect athletes. According to FIFA and FIFPRO, one in five players at the Women’s World Cup this summer experienced targeted discriminatory, abusive, or threatening messages online. The study demonstrates that female players faced a 29% higher risk of online abuse compared to their male counterparts. Shockingly, almost half of the abusive messages detected and verified were homophobic, sexual, or sexist in nature. The report analyzed data from FIFA’s Social Media Protection Service, which aims to shield players, teams, and officials from online hate speech.

The study further revealed that the teams most heavily targeted for abuse during the tournament were the United States and Argentina. Canada, however, did not feature among the top 10 most-targeted teams, owing to the strong team policy and culture established coach Bev Priestman. Priestman emphasized the importance of social media training and protecting players, stating that the prevalence of online abuse did not come as a surprise. She highlighted the need to create a team policy that discourages discussing media coverage while in a tournament environment. The focus is on staying present and resilient, rather than being distracted the opinions of others.

The findings from this report call for urgent action to address the rampant online abuse faced female football players. While some steps have been taken to protect players, such as FIFA’s Social Media Protection Service, additional measures should be implemented to combat this issue effectively. It is crucial for social media platforms, football governing bodies, and players’ associations to collaborate and establish robust strategies that ensure the safety and well-being of athletes in the digital space. By creating a supportive environment and implementing stringent policies, female football players can be shielded from the harmful effects of online abuse, allowing them to focus on their performance and contribute to the growth of the sport they love.