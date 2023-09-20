Betweened: A Social Media Platform Designed for Kids

Betweened, a startup competing in this year’s Disrupt Startup Battlefield, has developed a social media platform specifically designed for children. Unlike other platforms that modify existing ones for adults, Betweened aims to provide a safe and age-appropriate digital space for kids.

Founder and CEO Carla Engelbrecht believes that teaching kids about privacy and media literacy is crucial, much like learning how to drive. Age verification mechanisms are easilypassed, allowing minors to access social media before they are legally allowed. Engelbrecht argues that simply waiting until a child turns 13, the minimum age for many social media platforms, does not guarantee they will understand how to use it safely.

Engelbrecht’s personal experience, having been shot a 17-year-old as a college student, motivated her to dedicate her career to developing children’s programming that positively influences young people. With a doctorate in instructional technology and experience at Sesame Street and PBS Kids, she envisions Betweened as an alternative to short-form vertical video platforms. The platform is designed for children aged six to nine and offers a discovery feed that serves age-appropriate content.

The goal of Betweened is not to shelter children from social media, but rather to encourage parents to have conversations with their children about its use. The platform’s user experience design aims to strike a balance between entertainment and education, without tricking children into consuming educational content.

Advertising on a children’s platform poses challenges due to strict regulations and concerns about privacy. Betweened plans to work with brands to create well-rounded videos that are clearly labeled as sponsored content, while also teaching children about the nature of advertising. Engelbrecht acknowledges that ads are necessary for revenue but is committed to making sure they are displayed in a responsible and transparent manner.

Betweened’s mission is to teach children how to navigate social media responsibly rather than completely excluding them from it. By providing a safe and curated environment, the platform aims to empower children to develop media literacy and privacy awareness.

