New Comedy Movie ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ Now Streaming on Netflix

If you’re in the mood for some hilarious celebrity interviews, look no further than “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.” Directed Scott Aukerman, this film follows the comedic genius Zach Galifianakis as he embarks on a cross-country road trip to conduct awkward interviews with A-list celebrities.

Based on Galifianakis’ real comedy stand-up show, “Between Two Ferns,” this movie takes the hilarity to a whole new level. The film kicks off with Will Ferrell uploading the show on YouTube under the title Funny or Die, and it quickly gains a massive following. After a particularly awkward interview with Matthew McConaughey, Ferrell decides to make Galifianakis the President of Funny or Die, leading him to embark on a road trip filled with hilarious encounters with celebrities such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, John Legend, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, and Awkwafina.

Galifianakis portrays himself in the movie, while the star-studded cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Awkwafina, Peter Dinklage, Will Ferrell, and Jon Hamm, among many others.

Where to Stream “Between Two Ferns: The Movie”

If you’re eager to watch “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” from the comfort of your own home, you’re in luck! The film is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. To watch, simply follow these easy steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your preferred payment method

Netflix offers a variety of plans to cater to different viewing preferences. The cheapest option, the Netflix Standard plan with Ads, allows you to enjoy most movies and TV shows, with occasional ads displayed before or during the content. This plan supports Full HD quality and allows streaming on two devices simultaneously.

The Netflix Standard Plan is ad-free and provides all the same features as the cheapest plan. Additionally, it allows you to download content on two supported devices, and you can even add one extra member to your account who doesn’t live in the same household.

For the ultimate streaming experience, consider the Netflix Premium Plan. This plan provides the same features as the standard plan but allows streaming on up to four supported devices simultaneously. You can also enjoy content in Ultra HD quality and download on up to six devices. It even offers the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Plus, Netflix supports spatial audio for an immersive audio experience.

So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and get ready to laugh your way through “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” streaming it on Netflix today!

FAQ

Is “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” available on any other streaming platforms?

No, “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

What is the premise of “Between Two Ferns: The Movie”?

The movie follows Zach Galifianakis as he goes on a road trip to conduct awkward interviews with A-list celebrities to restore his reputation after becoming a viral laughing stock.

Who stars in “Between Two Ferns: The Movie”?

Zach Galifianakis plays himself, and the star-studded cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Awkwafina, Peter Dinklage, Will Ferrell, and Jon Hamm, among others.

How can I watch “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” on Netflix?

To watch the movie on Netflix, visit netflix.com/signup and choose a payment plan. Then, create an account with your email address and password, and enter your payment method.