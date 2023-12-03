New College Football Playoff Matchups Revealed with Surprising Seeds

After an exhilarating weekend of conference championship games, the four teams for the 2023-04 College Football Playoff have been determined. In a surprising turn of events, Michigan secured the No. 1 seed after their dominant victory over Iowa in the Big Ten championship. The Wolverines showcased their formidable skills and cemented their status as a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs.

Washington, on the other hand, claimed the No. 2 seed following a thrilling victory against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship. The Huskies displayed remarkable resilience and tenacity throughout the game, proving their worthiness of a playoff berth.

The remaining two spots in the playoff were highly contested, with several teams vying for a chance to compete for the national championship. Ultimately, Texas emerged victorious in the Big 12 championship game, earning them the No. 3 seed. The Longhorns put on an impressive performance, leaving no doubt about their place among the top contenders.

The CFP committee faced a difficult decision in determining the final team, but in the end, they chose SEC champion Alabama. Despite some controversy surrounding their selection, the Crimson Tide’s remarkable track record and outstanding play throughout the season earned them the nod.

Here are the matchups and betting odds for the upcoming College Football Playoff games:

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented By Prudential:

– Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) vs. Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

– Date: January 1, 5 p.m. ET

– Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

– Favorite: Michigan (-2)

– Total: 45.5

– Moneyline: Alabama (+110); Michigan (-130)

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl:

– Washington Huskies (13-0) vs. Texas Longhorns (12-1)

– Date: January 1, 8:45 p.m. ET

– Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

– Favorite: Texas (-4)

– Total: 65.5

– Moneyline: Washington (+155); Texas (-185)

With these intriguing matchups set, college football fans around the nation eagerly anticipate witnessing the battle for the national championship. In the coming weeks, these four teams will go head-to-head, leaving it all on the field in pursuit of football glory.

