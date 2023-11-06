Exploring the Exciting Features of the LG C3 OLED TV

The highly anticipated Black Friday sales have already begun, and shoppers can expect some incredible deals. Topping the list of must-have items is the LG C3 OLED TV, winner of the prestigious What Hi-Fi? Award and now available at its lowest-ever price of £949 at John Lewis. This amazing discount of £550 (or 36%) off the original launch price of £1499 is an offer that should not be missed.

The LG C3 OLED TV, a 2023 model, boasts numerous improvements over its popular predecessor, the C2. With four HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 48Gbps, this TV is a gaming enthusiast’s dream come true. Notably, all four sockets support 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals, a feature not commonly found in other models. Gamers will be thrilled with the enhanced gaming experience provided the LG C3.

Equipped with 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision capabilities, the LG C3 ensures a stunning visual and audio experience for movie lovers and gamers alike. The inclusion of Dolby Vision gaming up to 4K/120Hz and the HGiG mode further enhance the HDR tone mapping, allowing users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail.

Among the notable upgrades from its predecessor is the Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, which brings significant improvements to the LG C3. The AI Upscaling Pro feature reduces noise in upscaled sub-4K content without compromising intentional film grain. The OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro optimizes HDR delivery with 20,000 individual zones per image, resulting in a more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the C3 introduces Object Enhancer and HDR Expression Enhancer, which sharpen elements in the foreground and apply specific tone mapping for enhanced depth and realism.

The LG C3 OLED TV offers unparalleled picture quality and gaming capabilities, making it a wise investment for anyone seeking an extraordinary home entertainment experience. Take advantage of the current Black Friday deal and enjoy all the remarkable features this TV has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the LG C3 OLED TV handle gaming features effectively?

Yes, the LG C3 OLED TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

2. What are the key improvements of the Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor in the LG C3?

The Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor introduces AI Upscaling Pro to reduce noise in upscaled content and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, optimizing HDR delivery with 20,000 individual zones. It also includes Object Enhancer and HDR Expression Enhancer to enhance image depth and three-dimensionality.

3. Does the LG C3 support Dolby Vision gaming?

Absolutely. The LG C3 offers Dolby Vision gaming up to 4K/120Hz, providing gamers with enhanced visual quality and immersive gameplay.

4. Where can I find the best Black Friday deal for the LG C3 OLED TV?

The best current deal for the LG C3 OLED TV can be found at John Lewis. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own this top-of-the-line TV at its lowest price ever.