New Article: Building Patient Trust in the Sharing of Social Determinants of Health Data

Healthcare professionals are recognizing the need to gain patients’ trust in the exchange of their social determinants of health (SDOH) data. According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC), improving patient experiences and addressing privacy and security concerns are crucial steps in fostering trust.

Recent data highlighted in a Health IT Buzz blog post ONC officials Catherine Strawley and Chelsea Richwine indicates that patients may not always be receptive to sharing their SDOH data. As healthcare organizations implement SDOH screening strategies, patients are asked to report the social factors that impact their well-being using either paper-based or digital surveys.

While most patients are open to this type of screening, there is hesitation when it comes to sharing SDOH data with other healthcare professionals or social services providers. A survey conducted on American patients revealed that four out of 10 were wary of their providers sharing their SDOH data. However, six out of 10 patients were comfortable with SDOH data sharing.

Patients’ concerns about sharing their SDOH data derive from multiple factors. Many expressed worries about providers whom they do not know having access to their social needs information. They also voiced apprehension that the historical stigmatization of such data could lead to discrimination. Additionally, some patients lacked trust in their providers’ ability to address their needs since they believed it fell outside the scope of their providers’ work.

Patient comfort with SDOH data sharing is often influenced their previous experiences with the healthcare system. Patients who have had positive experiences, trust in the healthcare system, and no encounter with discrimination are more likely to trust the sharing of their SDOH data.

Conversely, patients who have experienced poor healthcare quality, lack trust in the healthcare system, or have experienced healthcare discrimination are less likely to trust SDOH data sharing. To build patient trust, it’s essential for healthcare organizations to address underlying issues in healthcare such as poor quality of care, trust in providers and the healthcare system, and discrimination.

Furthermore, healthcare organizations should focus on ensuring privacy and security provisions that protect SDOH data. It is vital to inform patients about how providers and social services will use the shared data and ensure that adequate resources are available to address the individual SDOH needs.

By prioritizing patient experiences, addressing concerns about privacy and security, and eradicating underlying issues in healthcare, healthcare professionals can build patients’ trust in the sharing of their SDOH data.

