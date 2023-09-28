Introducing the New York Fed on Instagram: A Personal Look into Our Work

The New York Fed has recently joined Instagram after 13 years of operation and more than two billion active users. The decision to join the platform comes from a desire to connect with the public and reach out to those who may not have engaged with them through traditional channels. Through their new Instagram account, @NewYorkFed, they aim to provide a more personal look into their work, culture, and the people behind their operations.

The New York Fed will cover various topics on Instagram, including insights into what it’s like to work as an intern or a full-time employee at the institution. They will also share stories about the individuals who contribute to their work and offer a glimpse into the institution’s history, their landmark building, and interesting historical facts from past eras.

Additionally, the New York Fed plans to engage with and showcase their research on different communities in their district. They will provide valuable information about the economic landscape and present the different pathways that can lead to a career as an economist.

Although the New York Fed may be joining Instagram a little late, they are excited about the opportunity to share their work and experiences with a wider audience. They encourage people to follow their account and stay updated on the insights they will be sharing.

