Galyean’s Deli Expands to Accommodate Growing Demand

Galyean’s Deli, a beloved deli in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, is preparing for a major expansion to meet the increasing demand from its loyal customers. The family-owned deli, known for its freshly sliced meats and cheeses, as well as its delicious soups and salads, has outgrown its current location on Lilac Court in Northampton.

The deli’s co-owner, Jolene Terleski, explained that despite their success, they simply need more space to continue growing. In order to accommodate their expanding operations, Galyean’s Deli will be moving its retail operations to a larger and adjacent space at 109 Lilac Court. The move is expected to be completed in the next few months, with a target date in February or March.

The Terleski family also plans to retain their current location for production purposes, including their popular fundraising activities. Galyean’s Deli has been actively involved in hoagie fundraisers with the Northampton Athletic Association, and the additional space will allow them to further expand their support for the community.

With the new location, Galyean’s Deli will be able to offer an even wider range of products and services to its customers. The larger space will allow for the introduction of new menu items, including more variety in their sliced-to-order meats and cheeses. In addition, the deli will have the capacity to create larger party platters for special events and gatherings.

Customers can look forward to an enhanced dining experience, with more seating options and a more spacious layout. The expansion reflects the deli’s commitment to providing excellent quality and service to its customers, while also contributing to the local community through their fundraising efforts.

Galyean’s Deli’s upcoming move is an exciting development for both loyal customers and newcomers alike. The expanded space will offer more opportunities for delicious meals and a chance to support a local business that strives to give back to its community.