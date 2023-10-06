New WhatsApp Scamming Method Targets Job Seekers

A new scamming method on WhatsApp is aiming to deceive and obtain sensitive data from job seekers. Scammers are posing as recruiters from Stepstone, a well-known job portal in Germany. In this form of “job scamming,” fraudulent job offers are created and distributed via email or WhatsApp, making it difficult for individuals to recognize the scams.

Stepstone, along with other online job portals, has issued a warning about this growing trend of job scamming. The scammers posing as employers on WhatsApp request recipients to provide personal information such as addresses, dates of birth, and even bank details. Stepstone emphasizes that legitimate employers typically do not communicate through WhatsApp and advises caution when receiving messages from unfamiliar numbers.

This is not the first time warnings about job scamming have been issued. In 2021, the Consumer Protection Agency alerted the public to a video identification process used scammers to open bank accounts in the name of job seekers. The scam was disguised as an initial assignment in an employment test, during which the scammers used the newly created accounts for fraudulent eBay sales, withdrawing the deposited money. Job seekers unwittingly became perpetrators and faced potential money laundering charges.

Law enforcement agencies, including the North Rhine-Westphalia Police, have also emphasized the need for caution. They stress the importance of thoroughly researching potential employers and being skeptical of any unusual payment requests. Sensible information such as banking and identification details should never be shared hastily. The German Pension Insurance is also warning the public about this new fraudulent scheme.

It is crucial for job seekers to remain vigilant and exercise caution when receiving job offers, especially through unconventional channels such as WhatsApp. Remember to scrutinize potential employers, be skeptical of requests for personal information, and avoid sharing sensitive data without proper verification.

Definitions:

– Job Scamming: Fraudulent schemes that aim to deceive job seekers and obtain their personal information.

– Stepstone: A well-known online job portal in Germany.

Sources:

– Stepstone

– Consumer Protection Agency

– North Rhine-Westphalia Police

– German Pension Insurance