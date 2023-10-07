New WhatsApp Scam Targets Job Seekers: Beware of “Job Scamming”

p>Job seekers in Germany are being targeted a new WhatsApp scam called “Job Scamming” in an attempt to obtain their sensitive information. Fraudsters posing as recruiters from popular job portals, including Stepstone, are behind this alarming trend.

Stepstone, a well-known online job platform, recently issued a warning about Job Scamming. Fraudsters create fake job offers, which are then sent via email or even WhatsApp. It can be challenging for individuals to identify these scams.

On WhatsApp, scammers pose as employers and request personal information, such as addresses, dates of birth, or even bank details from recipients. Stepstone emphasized that reputable employers typically do not communicate through WhatsApp and advised users to be cautious, especially when receiving messages from supposed recruiters.

The Consumer Protection Center and the police have also warned about Job Scamming. In 2021, a particular scam involved opening bank accounts using the applicant’s identity during a video identification process. The fraudsters disguised the scam as an initial task within a recruitment test. They subsequently used the newly created accounts for fraudulent eBay transactions and withdrew the deposited money. The unsuspecting job applicants unknowingly became perpetrators and faced potential charges of money laundering.

The police in North Rhine-Westphalia have specifically cautioned victims about providing personal information and photos to alleged new employers. To protect themselves, job seekers are advised to thoroughly research potential employers. Any unusual payment requests should trigger suspicion and sensitive information like bank or ID details should not be shared hastily. The German Pension Insurance has also warned people about this new scam.

As Job Scamming continues to rise, individuals must remain vigilant and exercise caution when interacting with potential employers online. It is crucial to verify the legitimacy of job offers and avoid sharing personal information unless confident about the employer’s credibility.

Sources: Stepstone, Consumer Protection Center, North Rhine-Westphalia Police, German Pension Insurance