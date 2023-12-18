Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke Mourns the Loss of his Mother

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke has announced the passing of his mother, Melissa, on Sunday. Melissa O’Rourke, a beloved member of the El Paso community, was born and raised in the city. She was known for her kindness, strength, and unwavering support for her family.

Melissa’s battle with Stage 4 bladder cell cancer began in July of 2022 and sadly, she succumbed to the aggressive disease. Throughout her illness, Melissa’s daughter Charlotte, who is a nurse, stood her side, providing care and support. Charlotte fondly remembers her mother as the strongest patient she had ever seen, always maintaining a positive outlook despite the challenges she faced.

In addition to being a dedicated mother, Melissa actively participated in her son’s political campaigns, including his 2020 presidential bid and the recent 2022 Texas gubernatorial race. She was a source of inspiration for Beto and always made sure to offer words of encouragement.

Melissa faced unimaginable tragedy in the past, having lost her husband, Pat O’Rourke, in a bicycle accident in 2001, and her daughter Erin in December 2022. Despite these heartbreaks, Melissa remained a force of positivity and strength. She cherished her role as a grandmother to five grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Mimi”. Melissa valued the time spent with her family and was proud of their accomplishments.

The El Paso community remembers Melissa O’Rourke as an angelic presence who positively impacted the lives of many. Her former schoolmates describe her as having the kindest heart and being a constant source of encouragement. The news of Melissa’s passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences and support for the O’Rourke family.

Melissa O’Rourke leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and community support. Her memory will forever be cherished those who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.