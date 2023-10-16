Bethany Hamilton’s Tips for Balancing Social Media Use

Surfer and shark attack survivor, Bethany Hamilton, recently shared some valuable advice on how to maintain a healthy relationship with social media. Despite not being a huge fan of these platforms, Hamilton recognizes their power to connect and inspire people. However, she also acknowledges the challenges that come with it, such as spending excessive time scrolling through feeds and losing focus on real-life interactions.

Hamilton’s first tip is to remember that comparison is the thief of joy. It’s easy to get caught up in comparing our lives to others, but this only leads to unhappiness. Whenever you find yourself slipping into a negative mindset, take a break from social media and refocus on the things that bring you joy and fulfillment.

Another important point Hamilton emphasizes is to encourage those who God has called you to. Social media should be about spreading positivity and being a light in a dark place. By staying true to your purpose, you can have a meaningful impact on others.

To maintain a healthy distance from social media, Hamilton suggests staying grounded in today’s reality. Put your phone away and spend quality time with loved ones without distractions. Removing your phone from the bedroom at night can also help improve sleep and reduce the urge to mindlessly scroll through social media feeds.

Additionally, Hamilton advocates for creating more than you consume. Instead of spending all your time consuming content, focus on activities that bring you joy and allow you to express your creativity. Use social media as a platform to share your own creations rather than passively consuming the creations of others.

Hamilton’s insights on social media reflect her personal experiences and values. She has previously spoken about struggling with body image issues and the pressure to conform to societal standards. Through her journey, she has learned the importance of gratitude, self-care, and focusing on inner qualities rather than external appearances.

It’s not surprising that Hamilton is cautious about the addictive nature of social media and the lack of privacy it entails. Last year, she hosted a session on media safety, shedding light on the manipulative tactics of social media platforms. Encouraging users to be mindful of their feelings, take breaks, and prioritize their well-being, she advocates for a balanced and healthy approach to social media consumption.

Bethany Hamilton’s tips for balanced social media use serve as a reminder to be intentional and mindful of our online presence. By applying these principles, we can create a healthier relationship with social media and use it as a force for positivity and connection.

