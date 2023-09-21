BetConstruct Launches iGaming Bot for Telegram

BetConstruct, a renowned technology and service provider, has unveiled its latest product, iGaming Bot, designed specifically for use within the popular social platform Telegram. This integration allows BetConstruct and its partners to incorporate their iGaming functions into Telegram, offering users a seamless gaming experience within the app.

By using iGaming Bot, users can access a range of exciting features and iGaming services without having to exit the Telegram app. The platform will provide an impressive collection of popular slot games, all accessible through a single platform. Additionally, the iGaming Bot ensures a hassle-free experience for operators and players alike, with easy deposits and withdrawals, account verification, and round-the-clock customer support.

BetConstruct has established itself as a leading player in the land-based and online casino industry, with a wide range of offerings including sportsbooks, casino games, poker, and skill games. The company’s success is enabled its advanced business management system, SpringBME, which allows for smooth and efficient operations.

With licenses in key markets around the world, including South Africa, Sweden, Romania, the UK, and Malta, BetConstruct continues to stay ahead of its competitors. The introduction of the iGaming Bot further enhances the player experience, thanks to the company’s extensive network of partners, which includes some of the industry’s biggest names.

Overall, the launch of the iGaming Bot demonstrates BetConstruct’s commitment to innovation and providing its users with a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience within the Telegram platform.

Source: Hunor, Pal. “BetConstruct introduces a New Application – iGaming Bot.” European Gaming. September 20, 2023.