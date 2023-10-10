WhatsApp Introduces New Community Feature for Businesses

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is introducing a new feature on its business version. This update allows users to view and manage communities directly from the business app. The feature is part of the WhatsApp Business beta for Android version 2.23.21.10 update, available for download from the Google Play Store.

The update includes a new entry point in the main overflow menu, giving users access to the communities screen. Here, users can see a list of all the communities they have joined and have the ability to manage them. Although creating communities from the business version is currently not possible, it is expected to be included in a future update.

This feature is also expected to be available for some beta testers using the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS.

Previously, businesses could join communities through invite links but lacked the ability to view a comprehensive list of all the groups associated with a community. This made exploring and discovering new groups a complex task. With this update, businesses now have the same capabilities as regular app users for navigating through community group chats.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that allows users to set a secret code for locked chats, providing an additional layer of security and control over protected conversations.

These updates are significant for businesses as they enhance the community experience and give users more control over their chats. The new community feature and additional security measures add value to the WhatsApp Business platform.

