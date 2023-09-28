Netflix Announces Arrival of BET’s “The Family Business” in October 2023

Netflix has unveiled its upcoming titles for the month of October, and among them is the licensed series “The Family Business” from BET+. The show, created best-selling author Carl Weber, revolves around the Duncan family and their luxury car empire. The story begins with the family patriarch deciding it’s time for succession.

“The Family Business” originally aired on BET for its first season before moving to BET+ for the following three seasons. Starring Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Armand Assante, Emilio Rivera, and Darrin Henson, the series has gained a loyal following since its premiere.

All four seasons of “The Family Business” will be released exclusively on Netflix in the United States on October 24, 2023. This announcement marks Netflix’s continued efforts to secure licenses for popular series from various networks. In 2023 alone, the streaming giant has acquired titles from HBO, such as “Band of Brothers” and “Ballers,” as well as shows from other networks like “Suits” and “New Amsterdam.”

BET, a subsidiary of Paramount, is licensing “The Family Business” to Netflix. In recent years, there have been limited offerings of BET shows on Netflix, with “The Game” being one of the few available, although only the seasons aired on The CW are currently streaming. “Being Mary Jane” was previously on Netflix but was removed in 2015.

As of now, there is no news regarding the future of “The Family Business” beyond its fourth season, which concluded in October 2022. However, fans of the series can look forward to binge-watching all four seasons on Netflix next month.

