The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards: Host, Performers, and Nominees

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will be taking place tonight, on Tuesday, October 10th at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. CT) at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta. The host of the evening will be American New York City rapper Fat Joe. To watch the event live, you can tune in to the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Show broadcast on BET, or you can watch it with a free trial of Philo. If you don’t have cable, you can also watch the show on demand for free with Philo or Fubo.

Fat Joe, known for his participation in the hip hop group Diggin’ in the Crates Crew and hit songs such as “What’s Luv?,” “Lean Back,” and “All I Need,” will be the host of tonight’s awards show.

As for the performers, the lineup includes artists such as Bone Crusher, Cassidy, DaBaby, Da Brat, Foggieraw, DJ Hed, DJ Runna, Kid Capri, Gloss Up, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Offset, Symba, Timbaland, and many more.

The nominees for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards include ATL Jacob, DJ Khaled, Dr. Dre, Hit-Boy, Hitmaka, Kaytranada, London On Da Track, Metro Boomin for Producer of the Year. For DJ of the Year, the nominees include Chase B, D-Nice, DJ Cassidy, DJ Clark Kent, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Khaled, Kaytranada, and Metro Boomin.

Other categories include Best Hip Hop Platform, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Duo or Group, Best Live Performer, and Lyricist of the Year. The full list of nominees can be found on BET’s website.

To watch the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, tune in to BET or stream it live for free with Philo or Fubo. If you’re unable to watch live, you can also watch the show on demand with Philo. Enjoy the celebration of hip hop music and culture!

