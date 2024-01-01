Discover the Top VR Workout Games on Meta Quest

Summary: Explore a variety of virtual reality (VR) workout games available on the Meta Quest platform. Whether you’re looking for fitness-focused games or ones that get you moving without even realizing you’re exercising, there’s something for everyone.

Best VR Games for Fitness and Working Out

If you’re seeking VR games specifically designed to improve your fitness and help you stay active, consider these top options:

1. FitXR: With its extensive range of exercises, FitXR offers a subscription-based all-in-one platform. From HIIT workouts to boxing-themed sessions, pilates-inspired exercises, and even martial arts-based routines, this app provides ample opportunities to get your body moving.

2. Supernatural: Although it won’t turn you into a vampire or superhero, Supernatural will guide you through a combination of boxing and cardio movements to burn calories. Additionally, this game offers meditation and yoga exercises to enhance mobility and promote relaxation.

3. Litesport: Litesport provides the convenience of at-home personal training. Alongside traditional cardio classes, this game offers follow-along weight training sessions, adding a unique element to your VR workout routine.

Best VR Games for Fun and Fitness

If you prefer a more entertaining approach to fitness, try these VR games that will keep you moving without even realizing you’re working out:

1. Beat Saber: Known for its entertainment value, Beat Saber is not only fun to play but also provides a fantastic workout. This game focuses on cardio and shoulder strength while enhancing reaction speed, peripheral vision, and overall acuity. Additionally, you can enhance your experience modding the game to access a wide range of songs.

2. Until You Fall: For those who enjoy close-range sword fights without the risk of actual greatswords and hammers, Until You Fall is the perfect choice. This intense roguelike game requires you to defend against waves of enemies, dodge attacks, and attack strategically. It’s a thrilling workout for those seeking an adrenaline rush during their training sessions.

3. Blaston: Engage in one-on-one shooter duels in Blaston, where you’ll unleash bullets at opponents on a small platform. The slow-moving bullets and limited space require strategic movement, including dodging and contorting your body to avoid incoming attacks. Get ready for an intense and exciting workout experience.

All of these VR workout games can be found on the Meta Quest store. For more VR gaming options, be sure to explore our recommendations for the best VR games of 2023. Start your VR fitness journey today and enjoy the benefits of staying active while immersing yourself in thrilling virtual environments.