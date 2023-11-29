New-age Comedy: The Power of Social Media and Streaming Platforms

Standup comedian Vir Das, the first Indian to win an Emmy Award in the comedy category, believes that this is the golden era for comedians. In today’s digital age, with the rise of social media and streaming platforms, comedians have an unprecedented reach and access to their audience.

Gone are the days when comedians had to rely solely on traditional mediums like movies to establish their name. With the advent of YouTube and platforms like Instagram, new comics can now showcase their talents and gain millions of views within minutes. According to Das, “There are no middlemen, no godfather, no marketing agency. I get to directly reach my audience. This is the best time to be a comic.”

This shift in the comedy landscape has led to a surge in ticket sales and increased average ticket prices. OML Entertainment, a leading event and artiste management firm, has witnessed a 40-70 percent increase in ticket sales and a 25-40 percent rise in ticket prices. Additionally, a newer audience that has never experienced live comedy shows before is joining the fan base.

Internationally, there has been a remarkable growth in the number of comedy shows being booked. OML has gone from booking close to 180 shows last year to over 340 shows in just the last two quarters of this financial year. The global reach of platforms like Netflix has allowed Indian comics, including Vir Das, to tour extensively in countries around the world. Speaking about his international tours, Das shared, “Streaming apps have changed my life because I never toured internationally earlier.”

Within India, the demand for standup comedy has expanded beyond major cities to smaller towns. People are now considering standup comedy as a viable entertainment option, similar to going out to watch a movie. The culture of attending standup shows has grown significantly, and the audience is actively seeking live experiences after being confined to their homes during the pandemic.

As for Vir Das himself, he is excited about his upcoming tour across more than 15 cities in India, with over 20 shows scheduled. Additionally, he has plans to co-direct and star in a new production set to begin in February 2024.

New Article FAQ:

Q: What is the key factor behind the success of comedians in today’s era?

A: The rise of social media and streaming platforms has given comedians an unprecedented reach and access to a wider audience.

Q: How has the comedy landscape changed with the advent of digital platforms?

A: Comedians no longer need traditional mediums like movies to establish their name. They can now showcase their talents directly to their audience through platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Q: What has been the impact of this shift on ticket sales and prices?

A: There has been a significant increase in ticket sales and prices, with a surge in a newer audience joining the fan base.

Q: How has the international comedy scene been affected?

A: The global reach of platforms like Netflix has allowed Indian comedians to tour extensively in countries around the world, leading to a higher volume of comedy shows being booked.

Q: What has been the impact on the demand for standup comedy within India?

A: The demand for standup comedy has expanded beyond major cities to smaller towns, with audiences considering it as a Friday or Thursday night entertainment option.

Q: How has the live entertainment industry been affected after Covid?

A: People have shown a strong desire to attend live events, seeking a break from watching movies and series at home. Live comedy shows offer a unique relationship between the performer and a smaller, more engaged audience.

Sources:

– OML Entertainment (omlentertainment.com)