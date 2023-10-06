TikTok Fitness Trends: What Your Workout Says About You

Fitness enthusiasts have found a new home on TikTok, where the FitTok community shares workouts, wellness advice, and gym aesthetics. With millions of users and a wide range of content, FitTok has become a hub for both average and experienced exercisers to find inspiration and guidance. However, one downside is that anyone with a phone can claim to be an expert, leading to potentially ineffective or even dangerous methods being promoted.

FitTok offers a workout for everyone, whether the goal is weight loss, building strength, relieving stress, or simply living a healthier lifestyle. Interestingly, astrology has made its way into the fitness realm, providing insight into which workouts may align with your astrological sign.

For Aries individuals, the Tarzan Movement embraces primal instincts and aims to take fitness back to a time before humans became bipedal. Participants engage in climbing trees, making primal sounds, and moving on all fours. This approach helps individuals connect with their animal selves and can even aid in overcoming trauma.

Cozy Cardio, specifically designed for Taurus individuals, offers a low-impact, anti-HIIT workout. Participants can enjoy a comfortable set of pajamas and fuzzy socks while they step at their own pace and burn calories in the cozy setting of their homes.

Gemini individuals, known for their restless minds, can benefit from the 3-2-8 Method. This workout program includes three strength-based weighted workouts per week, two Pilates or Barre classes, and an average of 8,000 steps daily. The variety keeps Gemini natives engaged and committed to their fitness routine.

Cancer individuals can turn to the Grumpy Girl Stomp as a remedy for gloomy moods. By dressing in a hat and glasses and going for a walk, they can release endorphins, alleviate stress, and improve their mood. This trend perfectly aligns with the water sign’s emotional nature.

Leo individuals, who thrive on attention and affirmation, will love the #HotGirlWalk trend. Taking long walks doubles as a photo opportunity and a chance for self-affirmation. The key is to repeat positive affirmations and visualize one’s hotness with every step.

Virgo individuals, known for their discerning nature, may prefer the shy girl workout trend. These exercises can be done at home or in a remote corner of the gym, allowing Virgos to avoid unnecessary interactions while getting fit.

Libra individuals can channel their inner Cardi B with a “WAP”-inspired workout. This routine, filled with dance moves, allows Libras to feel like they’ve put on a performance rather than just doing a workout. It’s all about looking good with minimal exertion.

TikTok fitness trends have taken social media storm, offering unique and creative ways to stay fit. No matter your astrological sign, there’s a workout trend out there for you.

