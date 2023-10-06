If you’re ready to cut the cord and switch to a streaming service, there’s never been a better time. With a wide range of options available, you can enjoy TV shows, documentaries, and movies on-demand, on almost any device. But with so many choices, how do you decide which streaming service is right for you?

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the best streaming services for cord-cutters:

HBO Max

Formerly known as HBO Max, this standalone streaming service offers a vast library of content from Warner Bros. Discovery, including popular TV shows like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Succession, as well as movies like The Batman and Black Adam. HBO Max operates on a tiered system with different pricing options and features.

Disney+

Disney+ is a family-friendly streaming service that features content from Disney-owned studios, including Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm. It’s the place to be if you love Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney movies and TV shows. Disney+ offers two tiers of service, including an ad-supported option and a premium ad-free option.

Netflix

Netflix is often credited as the pioneer of the streaming revolution. It offers a vast library of high-quality movies and TV shows, including popular original content like Stranger Things and Squid Game. While Netflix has faced criticism for canceling beloved shows and increasing prices, it remains the most popular streaming service in the US.

These are just a few of the streaming services available to cord-cutters. Each service offers its own unique content and features, so it’s essential to find the one that best suits your preferences and budget. Take advantage of free trials and explore the libraries to see which service has the shows and movies you enjoy the most.

Remember, it’s possible to subscribe to multiple streaming services, but be mindful of the costs. If you sign up for too many, you may end up spending more than you did with your old cable service. Take time to evaluate your entertainment needs and prioritize the services that offer the content you can’t live without.

