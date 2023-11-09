New Black Friday Amazon Deals on Samsung’s The Frame TV

Looking for an early jump on Black Friday deals? Look no further than Amazon, where you can score big discounts on a wide range of products. And if you’re in the market for a new TV, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering substantial savings on Samsung’s highly popular The Frame TV.

This year, Amazon is slashing prices on two sizes of Samsung’s QLED 4K TV, with savings of up to $1,000 off. Whether you prefer a spacious 75-inch screen or an even larger 85-inch display, you can take advantage of discounts of up to 33% on Samsung’s Frame TV.

What sets the 2022 version of the Samsung Frame TV apart is its upgraded screen. It features a matte finish, which not only reduces glare and reflections but also gives the artwork displayed on the screen a canvas-like appearance. The anti-reflection display ensures that your viewing experience remains top-notch, whether it’s morning or night.

The Frame TV goes beyond just being a television. It doubles as a gallery-quality digital art display, allowing you to upload your own photographs, family portraits, or any other memories from your phone. With Quantum HDR technology, the TV delivers an expanded range of color and contrast, providing a stunning visual experience. And thanks to the slim fit and customizable bezel, the Frame TV seamlessly blends in with your home decor.

The 2022 model also boasts an updated user interface, bringing all your favorite content together on one platform, irrespective of the streaming service it comes from. With savings of up to 20% off, now is the perfect time to invest in this visually stunning QLED TV.

Act quickly to take advantage of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals on Samsung’s The Frame TV. These prices are the lowest currently available on this popular screen. For more Black Friday savings, be sure to check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide, where you can find the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Does the Samsung Frame TV have an anti-reflection display?

Yes, the upgraded 2022 version of the Samsung Frame TV features an anti-reflection matte display that reduces glare and reflections.

2. Can I upload my own photographs to The Frame TV?

Absolutely! The Frame TV allows you to upload your own photography, family portraits, and other memories from your phone.

3. What is Quantum HDR?

Quantum HDR is a technology used in The Frame TV that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast, resulting in a beautiful and vibrant picture.

4. Is the Samsung Frame TV compatible with different streaming services?

Yes, the 2022 model of the Frame TV has an updated user interface that brings together all your favorite content from various streaming services in one place.

5. How long are these Black Friday deals available?

These early Black Friday deals on Samsung’s The Frame TV are available for a limited time. We recommend acting fast to secure the discounted prices.