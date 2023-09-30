Billie Eilish debuts fiery red hair on the cover of Allure Magazine

Billie Eilish, the renowned singer known for her ever-changing hair, showcased her latest transformation with a stunning fiery, blood-red hair color on the cover of Allure Magazine’s ‘Best of Beauty’ issue. The credit for this bold change goes to the talented hair colorist, Jess Gonzalez.

In an Instagram video, fans can catch a glimpse of Billie’s vibrant makeover. While her roots were already neon red, the color now cascades further down her locks, adding an enchanting touch to her already striking beauty. But it’s not just the hair color that is impressive; her dirty blonde brows and rhinestone-adorned face, courtesy of makeup artist Holly Silius, contribute to her unique look. Completing her stunning appearance is her fresh-out-of-the-shower hairstyle, created hairstylist Benjamin Mohapi. It truly is a collaborative effort from her glam squad.

Aside from her dramatic new look, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about her upcoming album, and Billie delivered during an interview on Eliot King’s The Cookout. She revealed that she has been diligently working on the project, indicating significant progress in its creation. With each new release, Billie has shown growth as an artist, and she expressed her excitement about the creative process since her latest single, “What Was I Made For?”

Although there have been rumors of a documentary centered around her music, Billie dismissed them during the interview. She assured fans that there is a whole album of music coming and that they are in the final stages of its production. While the release date remains undisclosed, fans can expect her signature blend of hauntingly beautiful vocals, introspective lyrics, and innovative production in the forthcoming album.

