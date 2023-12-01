Discover the Culinary Stars at the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

If you’re a food enthusiast and you haven’t secured your tickets for this year’s Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, now is the time to act! From December 7th to 10th, some of the most renowned chefs in the culinary world will be showcasing their skills in a series of extraordinary events. While some tickets have already sold out, there are still opportunities to experience the magic of this star-studded festival.

One exceptional chef not to be missed is the talented Robert Irvine, a Food Network celebrity chef and host of “Restaurant: Impossible.” Irvine will be hosting three different events during the festival, showcasing his own line of vodka and gin called Irvine’s Spirits. Don’t miss “An Evening with Robert Irvine,” a walk-around tasting event where ticket sales contribute to Irvine’s charitable foundation, which supports veterans, first-responders, and service members.

Another star in the lineup is Maneet Chauhan, known for her appearances as a judge on “Chopped.” Chauhan is not only a talented chef but also a restaurateur and cookbook author. Experience her culinary expertise at Ela Curry & Cocktails, where she will be headlining a festival lunch featuring authentic Indian classics.

The festival wouldn’t be complete without Stephen Stryjewski, a James Beard Award-winning chef from New Orleans. Stryjewski will be showcasing his skills at Avocado Grill for a lunch event and then joining local pitmasters at “The Porch” barbecue event. Catch a taste of Southern cooking at its finest.

Joining the culinary lineup is Alon Shaya, another James Beard Award-winning chef, known for popularizing modern Israeli cuisine in New Orleans. Don’t miss his five-course Shabbat dinner at Aioli, offering a delightful fusion of flavors.

Lior Lev Sercarz, a French-trained chef and culinary author, will also be making an appearance. Known for his signature blends at La Boîte spice lab, Sercarz will be present at the festival’s “Rosé Parté” tasting event.

Lastly, keep an eye out for Cheetie Kumar, a rising star chef, restaurateur, and musician. With Indian heritage and influences from the Bronx and the American South, Kumar brings a unique and vibrant approach to her culinary creations.

With a lineup like this, make sure to secure your tickets now to experience the thrilling culinary offerings at the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to indulge in the creations of these culinary stars.

