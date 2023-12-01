TikTok Research: Navigating Security Concerns and Best Practices

With its massive user base of over 1 billion worldwide, TikTok has become an influential social media platform, particularly among young users. However, despite its popularity, conducting research on TikTok can present challenges due to a lack of published best practices. In this article, we explore the security concerns associated with TikTok research and provide some valuable tips to navigate them effectively.

Security Concerns with TikTok Research

TikTok’s Chinese origins and alleged connections with the Chinese government have raised concerns in national security spaces. While the extent of this relationship remains unclear, experts in data security suggest that the Chinese government might have access to TikTok user data. This has led several governments, including the US, UK, Canada, and EU countries, to ban the platform from official government devices.

Apart from potential government access, TikTok’s data collection practices also pose security risks. The platform has been criticized for “mass data collection,” which raises legal questions depending on the user’s location. The extensive data TikTok collects makes it an attractive target for hackers, further emphasizing the need for caution.

Another concern revolves around the alleged potential for TikTok to be leveraged for psychological operations. While experts argue that such claims don’t hold up to scrutiny, it’s essential to acknowledge the broader influence social media platforms can have on user beliefs and attitudes.

Security Measures for TikTok Research

To conduct TikTok research securely, researchers can employ various measures. Using a VPN to obscure their IP address is a recommended practice when analyzing specific on-platform users and networks. Researchers should also consider using an incognito or TOR browser to protect their search history and information from potential data gathering attempts the platform.

For heightened security, researchers may choose to utilize a virtual machine instead of the browser version of TikTok. This approach mitigates the risk of the platform slowing down the research process and provides additional protection against security concerns.

Consider Your Location

Location plays a crucial role in TikTok’s algorithm, especially when studying how content is curated. Researchers should be mindful of their IP address location and its impact on the algorithm. VPNs can be helpful for standardizing the IP’s location or selecting specific geographic areas relevant to the research question. Virtual machines offer the advantage of standardized IP addresses and enhanced device security.

Getting Started with TikTok Research

To ensure unbiased data collection, researchers are advised to create a new TikTok profile for each research project. This approach prevents the platform algorithm from being influenced past research or personal use. When creating a profile, researchers can use an email address generator, such as Temp Mail, to receive verification codes without sharing their personal email addresses.

